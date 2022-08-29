It’s “Grand”: Kane Brown makes history at MTV Video Music Awards

Courtesy MTV

Kane Brown has made plenty of history in his career, and now he’s just hit another milestone: On Sunday night, he became the first male country artist to perform on the MTV Video Music Awards.

While the VMAs took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, Kane’s performance took place in a separate location about 20 miles away in Fort Lee, New Jersey. He performed his song “Grand” on a stage lit up with neon green lights, while everyone in the cheering crowd wore matching green light-up bracelets.

Prior to the performance, Kane told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m kinda upset that I’m not singing a country song. But also, it’s kinda good because people will be like ‘Oh, this is a country artist. Why is he singing this song?’ Then hopefully, they go down a rabbit hole and they discover a lot more artists in the country world.”

“Grand” is the third single off his upcoming album, Different Man, set to drop September 9.

In addition to his performance, Kane was also nominated for Song of Summer for “Grand,” but lost to rapper Jack Harlow‘s hit “First Class.”

As for other country nominees, Kacey Musgraves was up for Best Longform Video for “star-crossed,” but she lost to Taylor Swift‘s short film of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” which was also named Video of the Year. Back in 2009, Taylor became the first female country artist to perform on the VMAs.

