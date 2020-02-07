It's "Hard to Forget" it's been five years since 'Montevallo,' but Sam Hunt's 'Southside' is on the way

MCA Nashville

MCA Nashville"Hard to Forget" is the new track now available from Sam Hunt's much-anticipated sophomore album, Southside, which will finally arrive on April 3.

The Georgia native's triple-platinum debut, Montevallo, came out more than five years ago, leaving lots of fans wondering what Sam's been up to in the meantime.

The "Body Like a Back Road" hitmaker explains, "For whatever reason, after putting out a record and hitting the road, I didn't really write for the first couple of years after Montevallo came out," Sam admits. "And that was kind of a whirlwind for me in general."

"And then I finally started back to write, thinking... 'You know, I'll go back and just write a record in six months and we'll keep the thing going,'" he continues. "And... for whatever reason, it was difficult to get back into it."

Just when Sam felt ready to dedicate himself to making record number two, Luke Bryan offered him the chance to head out together on his stadium tour in 2018. When that was over, Sam gave himself a year to write for the new album.

"I guess it felt like, from the outside looking in, that I just had disappeared," Sam reflects. "But to me, I guess I've just been doing the same old thing that I've been doing. I just haven't been, I guess, putting stuff on the internet as much."

"Anyway, so I finally finished up with that twelve-month cycle and got some songs together and started recording them," he adds. "And... I thought, 'Well, we'll put this song, 'Kinfolks,' out first and then from there, just kind of trickle out the rest of the record.'"

"Kinfolks" arrived in early October, and is currently in the top five, on its way to being Sam's latest number one.

