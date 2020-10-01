It’s 'Pardi Time': Jon Pardi announces digital variety series ahead of deluxe 'Heartache Medication' release

ABC/Image Group LA

Jon Pardi announced his new, eight-episode digital variety show, Pardi Time, this week. The series will air on CMT beginning next Thursday, October 6.



A combination of music, day-to-day life and his signature, goofball brand of humor, Pardi Time will join Jon, his fiancée, Summer and their pals in quarantine for a lighthearted look into the singer’s life. Segments of the show include “Dear Jon,” an advice column segment; “Til Death Do Us Pardi,” a behind-the-scenes look into Jon and Summer’s wedding planning; and “Pardi Snacks,” the singer’s quirky spin on a cooking show.



“It’s produced by me, it’s directed by me, it’s casted [sic] by me and it’s Pardi time, all the time,” Jon announces in a special trailer for the series.



In music news, Jon is gearing up to drop the deluxe version of his Heartache Medication album on Friday, October 2. The expanded version of his hit 2019 record includes three bonus tracks. One of those, “Bar Downtown,” is premiering early today; you can head over to Rolling Stone to watch it.



The other bonus tracks on the deluxe Heartache Medication project will be a new song called “Beer Light,” as well as a Western Version remix of Jon’s single, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy.”

