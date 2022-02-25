“It’s scary to say finished, but…”: Ashley McBryde’s third album is done

ABC

Ashley McBryde is cooking up something in the studio.

The singer shared a post on socials this week looking back on what a tumultuous couple of months 2022 has brought so far — and how it all led to new music. In early January, she explained, she and her band were dealing with some confusion on exactly what lay ahead.

“At the top of the year, we didn’t know what was going to happen,” Ashley wrote. “One of us was hurt. One of us was sick. We just didn’t know what was going to happen.”

But fortunately, all those question marks have since turned into arrows pointing towards her next album. “But of Feb 1st I knew exactly what was going to happen…record three,” she continued.

Ashley shared some sneak peeks into the music-making process, posting photos of herself in the studio, as well as a shot of guitars and what appear to be lyrics sheets strewn over a coach.

She also confirmed to CMT that her new album is done, saying “It’s scary to say finished, but we just finished our third record.”

The singer’s next project, when it does arrive, will be the follow-up to her 2020 sophomore album, Never Will. That album was a landmark release for Ashley, producing the single “One Night Standards,” her first-ever top-ten country radio hit.

Last September, Ashley also shared that she was hitting the studio to make new music, and she debuted a new song called “Whiskey and Country Music” at the Grand Ole Opry that month.

In the meantime, Ashley’s nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the upcoming ACM Awards. “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” her duet with ﻿Carly Pearce﻿, also scored two nominations.

