“It’s still about the music”: Garth Brooks reflects on resuming touring

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

As Garth Brooks comes off a week of shows, he’s returning to the roots of it all — the music.

Garth performed his first Stadium Tour show since the pandemic with a sold-out show in Las Vegas earlier this month, followed by another sold-out show in Salt Lake City at Rice-Eccles Stadiumm and resumed his Dive Bar Tour the night before.

“For the people who are showing up and buying those tickets, thank you. Thank you for reminding me what it’s all about. It’s still all about the music,” he reflected on Monday night’s Inside Studio G. “Isn’t it crazy? No matter how big it gets, no matter how long it goes, it’s still about the music.”

Garth heads to Wyoming to headline Cheyenne Frontier Days on Friday and will close out the month of July with his Nissan Stadium debut in Nashville, teasing that the opening act in Music City is “probably the coolest frickin’ thing I’ve ever got to be involved in. It’s going to be good, and it makes sense in Nashville.”

Tickets for his recently-announced October 2 show at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.