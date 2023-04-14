It’s “Tails I Lose” for Parker McCollum

ABC

Parker McCollum melds neo-traditional instrumentation and forlorn lyrics on his new song, “Tails I Lose.”

Penned by Parker alongside Wade Bowen, Brad Warren and Brett Warren, the song finds a heartbroken man pining for the return of his old flame. The hook of the song? “Heads you win, tails I lose.”

“We hadn’t heard the phrase ‘heads you win, tails I lose’ in a country song before,” shares Parker, “so we started writing that idea over a melody and dropping all kinds of imagery about breakups. When we got in the studio, Rob McNelley played that guitar sound and I was like, ‘That’s it.’ The guitar lick is so good, it sets the song up and does it justice. This song is just hardcore country. I love it and hope the fans do too.”

“Tails I Lose” is the latest release from Parker’s upcoming new album, Never Enough. Arriving on May 12, the record features his current single, “Handle on You,” which is approaching the top of the country charts.

