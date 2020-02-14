J Lo Launches New Shoe Line Inspired by Miami, NY and LA

Can anyone fill J Lo’s shoes? The actress, singer and pole dancer sure hopes so.

Jennifer Lopez announce from Miami yesterday that she is launching a shoe line.

The Super Bowl halftime star says her shoes are inspired by the three cities that are an important part of who she is: New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

The 50-year-old announced the news on Instagram, still fresh off her Super Bowl halftime show in Miami.

The first collection of shoes will hit DSW stores in the spring with handbags to follow.