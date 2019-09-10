J Lo May Headline Super Bowl 2020 in Miami

Jennifer Lopez is in talks with the NFL to headline Super Bowl 2020 to be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Sources say that the deal is very close to being done and that Lopez is already thinking of ideas for the big half-time show.

The Super Bowl is set to take place in February 2020 in Miami and this year’s halftime performance will be produced by JAY-Z, who the NFL has named a live music entertainment strategist.

SHARE