J. Lo, Shakira Set to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to bring people to their feet at the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in Miami.

NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced on Thursday that the superstar performers will appear on February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Lopez’s 20-year career has include chart-topping songs such as, “If You Had My Love” and ”All I Have.” She recently concluded a tour to celebrate her 50th birthday. In addition, her latest movie, “Hustlers,” has brought the fans to the box office in droves.

Shakira, who released her first album in Spanish in 1991, took a bilingual route with her music 10 years later with the hits, “Whenever, Wherever” and “Underneath Your Clothes.” She has won 11 Latin Grammys and three Grammys. “It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!,” she tweeted.

“These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages,” Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement announcing the show.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company is co-producing the Super Bowl halftime show. The game and show will be broadcast live on Fox in 180 countries.

The last Super Bowl to be played here in South Florida was Super Bowl XLIV in 2010, when the New Orleans Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts, 31-17