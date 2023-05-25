Jackson Dean, Josh Ross cover Johnny Cash + Bob Dylan’s “Girl from the North Country”

Chad Wadsworth/CBS

Jackson Dean and up-and-comer Josh Ross have teamed up to cover Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan‘s timeless duet, “Girl from the North Country.”

Released via Spotify Singles, Jackson and Josh trade verses and harmonize on the reimagined track as they bring the romantic story to life.

“It’s a damn good tune,” shares Jackson. “I hope we did it justice for Dylan and Cash. This song has been a long time favorite of mine and it was a cool shot to interpret it with Josh.”

“I’m excited for this song to be out,” adds Josh. “When Jackson brought the song ‘Girl from the North Country’ to me, I immediately felt connected to it and hadn’t heard it in so long. I’m a huge Johnny Cash fan and always think of my roots in the North. I love that I got the chance to lean into a different vibe than what I normally record through this song.”

Check out Jackson and Josh’s cover of “Girl from the North Country” on Spotify.

