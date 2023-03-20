Jackson Dean’s taking you to the﻿﻿ Ryman

Big Machine Records

Here’s your chance to listen to Jackson Dean live at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. The fast-rising newcomer has announced plans to drop a new live album that’s aptly titled, Live at the Ryman.

Arriving on April 14, the eight-track set will feature live renditions of Jackson’s songs, including the number one single “Don’t Come Lookin’,” his current single, “Fearless,” as well as unreleased fan favorites “Heavens to Betsy” and “1971.”

“The Ryman is hallowed ground; it had been a bucket list item for me to take that stage. It was a blessing not only playing there, but also capturing that moment in a way I can revisit again and again,” shares Jackson, who recorded this collection during his October 2022 performance at the iconic venue.

“I love that I can share that memory and the energy of that crowd with the rest of the world. I hope the folks listening are transported to those pews and can feel the five of us giving it our all— no click, no tracks—just raw noise, running on pure adrenaline,” he adds.

Fans can preview Live at the Ryman with “Fearless (Live at the Ryman)” now.

Here’s the full track listing for Jackson’s Live at the Ryman:

“Greenbroke (Live at the Ryman)”

“Trailer Park (Live at the Ryman)”

“Fearless (Live at the Ryman)”

“Wings (Live at the Ryman)”

“Heavens To Betsy (Live at the Ryman)”

“1971 (Live at the Ryman)”

“Don’t Come Lookin’ (Live at the Ryman)”

“Red Light (Metal Version / Live at the Ryman)”



Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.