Jacksonville beaches and parks reopened

Mayor Lenny Curry of Jacksonville has announced that he will be reopening beaches and parks to the public for essential use beginning at 5:00 pm on Friday.

The announcement was made one day after President Trump laid out his three-phase plan to reopen to the country, but said that city officials would ultimately decide when they will reopen their city.

“This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life,” Curry said. “Please respect and follow these limitations. Stay within the guidelines for your safety as well as for the safety of your neighbors.”

While the beaches and parks will be reopened, they will only be open during certain times. Those times are 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Visitors will be able to walk, fish, bike, swim, and walk their dog as long as they maintain an appropriate social distance.

The report also stated that those who choose to enter the water, are doing so at their own risk.