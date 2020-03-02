Jacksonville teacher arrested for steal prescription drugs from coworker

Authorities have charged a teacher with grand theft after they say, they believe she may have stolen prescription drugs from a coworker.

According to the report, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received a call on February 19th from an employee at Duval Charter School at Southside.

The victim told authorities that she had three Adderall pills in her purse but when she went to take the prescription, the pills were no longer there and she believes they may have been stolen.

Investigators viewed the security tape at the school and found that Megan Mary Jones who also teaches at the school, was the only one who went in and out of the classroom while the victim’s things were left unattended.

Jones has since been charged with grand theft of a controlled substance.