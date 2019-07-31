Jailed FL mom says she ‘had no idea’ she left babies in car

As temperatures rise this summer, there have been a string of tragic deaths involving children being left in automobiles throughout the US.

A Florida mom is now behind bars after leaving her 7-week-old daughter and 2-year-old son in a vehicle parked in her driveway.

She reportedly told deputies she “had no idea” she’d left her two young children.

Andrea Michelle Cole, 35, was arrested Monday after Manatee County deputies found the infant and crying boy inside the car.

Police were initially called to the family home on reports of a domestic disturbance.

At the scene, deputies reportedly found loose prescription pills, open liquor bottles, and used diapers.

It is also reported that the family had the children in poor living conditions with no edible food.

Cole appeared in court Tuesday and told the judge she loved her children and denied not having food for them.

As of Tuesday, she remains in jail on child neglect charges.

No other information is available at this time.

Related content: