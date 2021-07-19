Jake Owen + Caitlyn Smith raise $5,000 in separate performances for the CMA Foundation

Matt Paskert

Jake Owen and Caitlyn Smith both gave performances for a good cause last week. The two artists each played a show to benefit the CMA Foundation, which seeks to support music education programs across the country.

Caitlyn helmed a songwriter’s round during Monument Records’ Tuesday Night Music Club; there, she was joined by acts like Tenille Townes and Alex Hall. Concertgoers had the option to purchase sweatshirts benefitting the CMA Foundation

Meanwhile, Jake brought a one-of-a-kind show to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Thursday night. Called “Jake Owen & Friends: A Concert Made for You,” the set list put a spotlight on how some of the singer’s biggest hits came to be, featuring appearances from the songwriters who wrote them.

Also, special guests like Travis Tritt, David Lee Murphy, The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston and Kendall Marvel made surprise appearances. A portion of the ticket sales went to the CMA Foundation. Between the two events, Caitlyn and Jake’s separate shows brought in over $5,000.

Caitlyn’s also a CMA Foundation Artist Ambassador. The CMA kicked off that program last October with inaugural artist Ashley McBryde; in the months since, artists like Jimmie Allen, Lindsay Ell, Russell Dickerson and many others have contributed lesson plans, tutorials, talks and more to the program.

