Jake Owen extends his tour plans into fall 2022, adds Travis Denning to the bill

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Jake Owen may have just kicked off his Up There Down Here Tour this week, but he’s already thinking ahead: The singer’s announced an October-November leg of the trek.

The Up There Down Here Tour was originally scheduled to run through October 1, following a lengthy string of summer dates. Now, Jake’s extending those plans with 12 new stops, concluding a special underground cave show at The Caverns of Pelham, Tennessee.

Travis Denning has signed on for the fall dates, with newcomer Mackenzie Carpenter also joining in. Tickets for the new dates go on sale next Friday, May 13.

As he sets up his next slate of performances, Jake’s beefing up his live show with a steady stream of new music. His current single, “Best Thing Since Backroads,” is now inside the top fifteen at country radio.

Last week, Jake also released a new song called “1×1.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.