Jake Owen finds his perfect match in “Up There Down Here”

Courtesy of Big Loud Records

Jake Owen is praising the women in his life with his new song, “Up There Down Here.”

The country track finds the singer describing the angel to his devil, the type he can see himself marrying one day as he sings, “I’m a raise a little hell, she’s heaven on Earth/The grace to my grit and the rain on my dirt/I’m a little down-home, cold beer/She’s a little up there, down here.”

“I really loved this song from the minute I heard it. All of us boys are lucky to find these angels here on earth. I happen to be lucky enough to raise two of them,” Jake says in a statement, in reference to his daughters, nine-year-old Olive Pearl and two-year-old Paris.

“Up There” is the latest in a line of new songs by the hit singer, including “Fishin’ On A River,” “Drunk On a Boat” and his current single, “Best Thing Since Backroads,” which is in the top 20 on country radio.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.