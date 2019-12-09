Jake Owen invites you Down to the Tiki Tonk in 2020

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAJake Owen's heading Down to the Tiki Tonk for his 2020 tour. The Florida native's eight-stop, intimate trek takes its name from his recent hit, "Down to the Honkytonk."

"Sitting on a barstool, just playing a guitar and singing songs is how I first started making music and is what first led me to fall in love with performing," Jake explains.

"Over the years I’ve been lucky enough to have the venues get bigger, and to play for larger crowds on major headlining tours," he continues, "but when I sat down to think about what was important to me this upcoming year, I really wanted the opportunity to go back to the beginning of it all."

Newcomer Larry Fleet will open the shows, which kick off on Valentine's Day in Des Moines, Iowa.

Here's the complete itinerary for Jake Owen's Down to the Tiki Tonk Tour, with tickets going on sale this Friday:

2/14 -- Des Moines, IA, Hoyt Sherman Place

2/15 -- West Lafayette, IN, Elliott Hall of Music, Purdue University

2/27 -- Green Bay, WI, Meyer Theatre

2/28 -- Cedar Rapids, IA, Paramount Theatre

3/6 -- Lancaster, PA, American Music Theater

3/7 -- Wilkes-Barre, PA, The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

3/14 -- Augusta, GA, Miller Theater, Brian J. Marks Hall

3/15 -- Mobile, AL, Saenger Theater

