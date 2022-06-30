Jake Owen joins the lineup for PBS’ ‘A Capitol Fourth’

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Jake Owen is the newest addition to the bill for the upcoming PBS 4th of July special, A Capitol Fourth.

“I can’t wait to celebrate the Fourth in D.C. this year,” the singer says. “It’s exciting to be a part of a great American tradition, and to sing a couple songs while I’m at it. See you Monday night!”

The country star will perform two of his number-one country hits: “American Country Love Song” and “Down to the Honky Tonk.” The former is a nostalgic and quintessentially American feel-good hit from 2016, while the latter is a more recent release, coming off his 2019 album, Greetings From…Jake.

Airing live from Washington, D.C., the 42nd iteration of A Capitol Fourth will feature an all-genre lineup, including the National Symphony Orchestra, who will accompany Jake during his performance.

Mickey Guyton is hosting the show. Other performers taking the stage include Cynthia Erivo, Gloria Gaynor and Andy Grammer.

A Capitol Fourth will air on PBS on Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

