Jake Owen sings the praises of true love on “Best Thing Since Backroads”

Jake Owen returns with new music this week, releasing his romantic new single, “Best Thing Since Backroads.”

As country music sets its sights on a return to touring and road life, Jake’s new song waxes poetic about the breezy, simple pleasure of driving two-lane highways — and the equally euphoric feeling of finding true love.

“It’s always exciting releasing new music,” the singer says. “It feels great being back out on the road and bringing happiness to people. I always strive to record songs that make you feel good. This one is going to be a lot of fun to play.”

“Best Thing Since Backroads” is the first taste of new music from Jake since the 2019 release of his Greetings From…Jake album, which produced four singles. The most recent of those, “Made for You,” is his latest number-one hit.

