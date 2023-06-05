Jake Owen unveils Loose Cannon Tour

Courtesy of Good Company Entertainment

With a new album coming out, it’s only the natural next step for Jake Owen to go on tour, right?

Well, that’s exactly what he’s going to do later this year on his just-announced Loose Cannon Tour.

The 12-date headlining trek kicks off September 7 in Cleveland, Ohio, before concluding on October 28 in Rancho Mirage, California. Tyler Booth and sibling trio Daves Highway will serve as opening acts.

“I’m so excited to get back on the road and share all the new music from Loose Cannon with you,” shares Jake. “This collection of songs was made for the fans and I look forward to seeing everyone party and sing along at each show. Can’t wait to see y’all out there!”

Jake’s seventh studio album, Loose Cannon, drops June 23. Fans can preview the project now with his new single “On the Boat Again,” as well as “Hot Truck Beer,” “Solo Solo” and “Nothing.”

Tickets for the Loose Cannon Tour go on sale Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. local time at jakeowen.net.

