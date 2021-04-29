Jake Owen’s daughter, Paris, is spending her birthday in the hospital: “Hoping to go home soon”

ABC

Jake Owen and his fiancée, Erica Hartlein, are celebrating their daughter’s second birthday today despite some unfortunate circumstances: Two-year-old Paris is in the hospital.

“Our little sweet Paris is TWO years old today. Never imagined spending her bday in the hospital,” the “Made for You” singer wrote in a social media post, alongside an image of his daughter in her hospital bed surrounded by balloons, a bag of building-block children’s toys and a bag of snacks.

Jake didn’t share many details about why Paris is hospitalized, though he added, “She seems to be doing a lot better and Erica and I are very thankful and overwhelmed by the kindness and support that so many of y’all out there have shown to us.” He specifically thanked the medical staff at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, which is part of the Vanderbilt hospital system in Nashville.

“Hoping to go home soon and blow some candles out,” Jake added, along with an emoji of a birthday cake.

Paris is Jake and Erica’s first child together. The country star is also dad to eight-year-old Olive Pearl, a daughter he shares with his ex-wife, Lacey Buchanan.

