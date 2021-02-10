Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs are ready for the weekend in "Cold Beer Calling My Name" video

Columbia Nashville

Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs are ready to be off the clock in the video for “Cold Beer Calling My Name.”

The singers star as truck delivery drivers for a beer company, the clip opening with Jameson receiving a stern warning from his boss that he’s on the chopping block if he misses another delivery.

Jameson then takes to the open road, picking up Luke along the way. The two sing the track from inside the truck as they roll along the highway, and in the back of a liquor store surrounded by a variety of brews.

Their day ends on a positive note as they party with friends Drew Parker and Dan and Reid Isbell around a bonfire, supplying beers for all.

“We had a blast shooting this thing. Hope y’all dig it,” Jameson shares on Twitter.

“Cold Beer Calling My Name” is the follow-up single to Jameson’s #1 debut, “Some Girls.” The video arrives weeks after Luke scored his 10th consecutive #1 hit with “Better Together.”

By Cillea Houghton

