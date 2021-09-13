Jameson Rodgers marries singer-songwriter Sarah Allison Turner

Matthew Berinato

Jameson Rodgers is a married man!

The “Some Girl” hitmaker tied the knot with fellow singer-songwriter Sarah Allison Turner on September 5 at The Venue at Birchwood in Spring Hill, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville, People confirms.

The couple shared their personally written vows with one another, and Sarah asked her mother and sister to write a motivational message on the bottom of her shoes.

“I’ve never felt more loved than I did last Sunday with all our friends and family in one place celebrating Sarah and me. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Sarah,” Jameson raves.

The couple met at a songwriting workshop at the famous Bluebird Cafe in Nashville in 2011 and dated for six years before Jameson popped the question in 2020. They plan to honeymoon in Mexico later this year.

Jameson will release his debut album, Bet You’re from a Small Town, on Friday. He continues on his Cold Beer Calling My Name Tour through December, with his new bride serving as a supporting act on select dates.

