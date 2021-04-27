Jameson Rodgers’ “Some Girls” certified platinum

Matthew Berinato

Jameson Rodgers has gone platinum.

During his recent sold-out show at the Listening Room Cafe in Nashville, Jameson was surprised with a plaque commemorating his #1 debut single, “Some Girls,” being certified Platinum by the RIAA for sales topping one million.

Additionally, all of the proceeds from ticket sales from the writers round featuring Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen, Jordan Davis and Tenille Townes were donated to Music Venue Alliance-Nashville that supports independent music venues as part of Jameson’s newly formed The Neighborhood Fund.

“2020 and 2021 have been extremely difficult for all kinds of businesses and individuals. I wanted to make sure that I was doing my part and giving back to organizations that I feel align with my principles, which is to leave this world a better place than I found it,” Jameson says in a statement.

Jameson’s follow-up single, “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” featuring Luke Combs, is currently climbing the country charts.

