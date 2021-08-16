Jameson Rodgers to release his debut album, ‘Bet You’re from a Small Town,’ in September

Columbia Nashville/River House Artists

Jameson Rodgers has his sights set on a debut album.

The Mississippi native will release Bet You’re from a Small Town on September 17. The 15-track collection features his chart-topping debut single, “Some Girls,” and his “Cold Beer Calling My Name” collaboration with Luke Combs that’s currently inside the top 10 on country radio. Fan favorites including “Good Dogs,” “Missing One” and “Girls that Smoke” are also on the album.

“Being from a small town in Mississippi, I’m well aware that not everyone gets to do music for a living. I’ve been waiting to announce and release my debut album ever since I moved to Nashville 11 years ago,” Jameson shares in a statement. “I’m extremely grateful for this day to be here and I can’t wait to see and hear how people react to these songs and this album.”

The singer continues on his Cold Beer Calling My Name Tour through a December 16-17 stand in Nashville at Exit/In.

