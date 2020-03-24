Japan Postpones Olympics Due to Outbreak

Japan is delaying the 2020 Olympics until next year.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said today he’s reached an agreement with the International Olympic Committee to delay the games for about a year due to the current global coronavirus pandemic.

BREAKING: The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will be delayed by one year due to the coronavirus, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced https://t.co/p2FFsWo5Uf — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 24, 2020

Abe said the games will be held no later than next summer.