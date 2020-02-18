Jars of human remains found under Florida home

Gainsville Police are currently investigating the discovery of jars containing preserved human remains found under a home.

The jars were found during an inspection of the house’s foundation. Some of the jars date back to 1960, and contain human tongues.

The home was previously owned by Dr. Ronald A. Baughman, a former University of Florida researcher and current professor emeritus who published studies in the 1970s and ’80s.

Investigators are looking to see if the human remains are related to work that Dr. Baughman may have brought home and stored under the house’s floorboards.