Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood bring loneliness to light in “If I Didn’t Love You” video

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood shine in spite of heartbreak in the video for “If I Didn’t Love You.”

The visual follows Jason as he sits alone in an empty house, the remaining items covered in white sheets to hide the memories of a past love. Meanwhile, his duet partner finds him singing inside the lavish Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, where the two belt out the song onstage between clips of Jason bringing some music back into the house again, letting out his emotions as he plays the piano.

“Carrie was made for this song, but also for this video,” Jason says in a statement. “I’m glad that she was down to get together to make it. It’s something that turned out a little outside of what I’d normally do, which is always cool.”

“If I Didn’t Love You” is racing up the charts, currently inside the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and the top 15 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

