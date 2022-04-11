Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown among final CMT Video of the Year nominees

Brent Harrington/CBS Â©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown and Cody Johnson are the final three nominees for Video of the Year at the CMT Awards.

Jason and Carrie are up for their chart-topping duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” Kane is nominated for his hit, “One Mississippi,” and Cody scored a nod for his first #1 single, “Til You Can’t.” Fans can vote for their favorite now on Twitter. The winner will be revealed during tonight’s broadcast.

Gabby Barrett has also been added to the star-studded lineup of performers that includes all of the Video of the Year nominees, as well as Carly Pearce, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney and more.

Additionally, Faith Hill is set to present the award for the Video of the Year alongside her 1883 costar, Isabel May. This marks the first time the country legend has appeared at the show since 2010. Craig Morgan, model Lily Aldridge and former NFL player Mike Singletary will also present awards throughout the night.

Kelsea Ballerini, who has tested positive for COVID-19, will co-host the show remotely from home with actor Anthony Mackie, who will be live from Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium. Kane will fill in for Kelsea in person when the CMT Awards air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

