Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood make history on country charts with “If I Didn’t Love You”

ABC/Eric McCandless / Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Fans are clearly loving Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood‘s new duet.

Since its release on July 23, “If I Didn’t Love You” has bounded to #2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, setting a record as the highest debut for a duet featuring a solo male and female artist since the chart’s inception in 1958.

It bests the previous record set by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani when their hit “Nobody but You” debuted at #9 in 2019.

This marks Jason’s 35th top-10 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart and Carrie’s 30th. Her previous highest-charting debut on the chart was with Miranda Lambert on “Somethin’ Bad,” which bowed at #5 in 2014.

“If I Didn’t Love You” also has launched into the top 30 of the Billboard Country Airplay chart with a debut at #28, and sits at #1 on the Billboard Country Digital Song Sales Songs chart and #4 on the Billboard Country Streaming Songs tally.

“If I Didn’t Love You” serves as the lead single off Jason’s forthcoming album.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.