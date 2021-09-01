Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood reveal video premiere date

Only a couple of weeks after Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood dropped their “If I Didn’t Love You” collaboration, we now know when the video will be released. It’ll premiere on YouTube on September 8 at 6:00 PM.

Although neither Aldean nor Underwood have said much about the video, which shows both singers dressed in classy attire, Aldean did say he is grateful that Underwood chose to join him on the heartbreaking song.

“We were pretty close to finishing up this album, but this song came in and we knew we had to record it,” Aldean said in a press release. “She did her thing like only Carrie can…and I don’t know how, but she made it sound even better than what we expected. It’s a really special song to start this album.”

“If I Didn’t Love You” is from Aldean’s upcoming new album.

