Jason Aldean announces double album, ‘Macon, Georgia’

Broken Bow Records

Jason Aldean is paying homage to his roots with his new album, Macon, Georgia.

The superstar surprised fans on Monday with the announcement that he’s releasing a double album comprised of 30 songs that will be released in two parts. The project is named after Jason’s hometown and state.

The first half, Macon, which features 15 songs, will arrive on November 12, while second half Georgia drops next year on April 22.

Macon includes “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason’s hit duet with Carrie Underwood that’s currently racing to the top of the country charts, along with other new titles “After You,” “Over You Again,” “That’s What Tequila Does” and many more.

Both albums also feature live renditions of some of the superstar’s biggest hits recorded around the country, including a rendition of “Amarillo Sky” recorded live in Nashville, “She’s Country” in Las Vegas and “Big Green Tractor” from Dallas.

“Where you were raised has such a big influence on who you become, and for me it’s no different,” Jason reflects in an Instagram post announcing the album.

Macon, Georgia follows the hitmaker’s 2019 album, 9, that landed at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and #2 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

Macon is available for pre-order now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.