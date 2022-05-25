Jason Aldean “blown away” by “Trouble With a Heartbreak” co-writer John Morgan

ABC

Jason Aldean knows talent when he sees it, as proven by John Morgan, the co-writer behind his current hit “Trouble With a Heartbreak.”

Jason discovered the North Carolina native nearly two years ago, and it wasn’t long before he signed him to his record label imprint, Night Train Records. John is also representing his home state as a contestant on the NBC show American Song Contest, co-hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, where he’s competing for the coveted title of Best Original Song.

“[I] knew he was a great writer, but I heard him sing and I was just blown away, so we started working with him. I signed him to Night Train Records, which is my record company, and started producing his record. He’s off to a great start, I’m excited about him,” Jason says. “He’s very unique. I think he’s going to be one of those guys that’s going to be around for a long time. Great singer, great writer, great guitar player.”

Though he’s still early on in his career, John has proven to be a rising force, co-writing Jason’s back-to-back hits “If I Didn’t Love You” featuring Carrie Underwood and the #1 song on country radio this week, “Trouble With a Heartbreak.” The hitmaker has so much faith in the newcomer that he’s bringing him along as an opening act on his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour this year.

“I’m in the producer seat for the first time and being a head of a record company, which is new to me a little bit. But if there was ever anybody that I wanted to throw all that behind, it would be him,” Jason says of John. “So I’m excited to have him out.”

The tour launches on July 15 in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

