Jason Aldean books three-night Las Vegas residency

ABC/Eric McCandless

Jason Aldean is heading to Las Vegas.

The country superstar will close out the year with “Back in the Saddle: Las Vegas 2021,” a three-night residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM December 9, 10 and 11. Shows are slated to start at 9 p.m.

“Can’t wait to see y’all!” the singer shares with fans on Twitter.

Jason previously headlined the venue with his “Ride All Night Vegas” residency in 2019.

“Things a Man Oughta Know” singer Lainey Wilson will join the ACM Artist of the Decade as a supporting act. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

