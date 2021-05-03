Jason Aldean brings “Blame It On You” to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ tonight

Broken Bow Records

Jason Aldean is heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Tonight, Jason will make the late-night debut of his current single, “Blame It On You.” It’s the third release off his chart-topping 2020 album, 9, and is sitting inside the top 15 on country radio. Kimmel airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

“Blame It On You” follows Jason’s most recent #1 hit, “Got What I Got,” which is nominated at the Billboard Music Awards for Top Country Song.

Additionally, Jason is set to headline The Bonnaroo Farm this month. He’ll perform on May 14 and 15 at the farm in Manchester, Tennessee, with Elvie Shane opening the shows.

