Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs + more join 2021 CMA Awards lineup

CMA

More of the lineup for the 2021 CMA Awards was unveiled this week, and it’s packed with stars. Jason Aldean will hit the stage with Carrie Underwood to perform their duet “If I Didn’t Love You,” which just reached the top of the country charts.

Kane Brown and Chris Young will contribute another megawatt duet: They’re going to perform their latest #1 hit, “Famous Friends,” which is the title track on Chris’ latest album.

Also just added to the bill are Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs. Old Dominion will take the stage, too, performing their new single “I Was on a Boat That Day.” Meanwhile, Chris Stapleton will perform “Cold,” which comes off his latest album, Starting Over.

The newest round of performers joins an already stacked bill: Previously-announced acts who’ll hit the stage include Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton and Carly Pearce with Ashley McBryde.

The 2021 CMA Awards airs on Wednesday, November 10 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will take place in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

