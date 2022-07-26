Jason Aldean celebrates anniversary of debut album: “I am forever grateful”

ABC

Jason Aldean is reflecting on an important day in his music career.

Tuesday marked the 17th anniversary of the release of Jason’s self-titled debut album, and he took to social media to celebrate the milestone.

“17 years ago today I released my first album. I had no clue how much my life would forever change after that,” he expresses. “I can never thank y’all enough for the life you have given to me and my family. I am forever grateful!”

“We are great full for your time and music,” one fan commented, another adding “you’re my fav! Congratulations on your successful career.”

Jason Aldean was released in 2005 and featured his first #1 hit, “Why,” along with top 10 hits “Amarillo Sky” and “Hicktown.” It reached the top 10 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and claimed the #1 slot on the Billboard Independent Albums chart.

The project launched a string of successful albums from the ACM Artist of the Decade, with his most recent double album, Macon, Georgia, spawning a pair of back-to-back #1 singles with “If I Didn’t Love You” featuring Carrie Underwood and “Trouble With a Heartbreak.”

