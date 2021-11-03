Jason Aldean cheers the Atlanta Braves to World Series victory: “My boys are World Champs!”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA

The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros at Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday night, officially becoming this year’s Major League Baseball champs. And Georgia boy Jason Aldean was there to cheer his team to the finish line, an experience he shared with fans on social media.

Both Jason and his wife Brittany shared snapshots from their night at the game, with the pair decked out in Braves apparel alongside Jason’s teenage daughter, Kendyl. After the game, Jason even got a chance to pose for a picture alongside Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.

“My boys are World Champs!” Jason wrote. “Glad to be there and be part of the celebration.”

He also jokingly ribbed two other native Georgians in country music — Luke Bryan and songwriter Dallas Davidson — for their absence at the big game. “You should be here!” Jason chided.

In career news, Jason also has much to celebrate. His duet with Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You,” is currently celebrating its second week at the top of the charts.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.