Jason Aldean, Dan + Shay and many more join star-studded 2020 CMA Awards lineup

CMA/ABC

The next round of performers for the 2020 CMA Awards has been announced, and the lineup includes a special tribute to a legend that we lost this year.

The show will open with a tribute to the Charlie Daniels, performed by an all-star round-up of artists including Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne. Previously-announced performer Ashley McBryde will also join in on the tribute, as will reigning CMA Musician of the Year and fiddler Jenee Fleenor.



Daniels isn’t the only late legend who’ll be recognized during the ceremony. Kenny Rogers and Joe Diffie, both of whom died this spring, will be honored by performances from Little Big Town and Jon Pardi, respectively.



It’s also been revealed that Jimmie Allen will perform his chart-topping single “Best Shot” during the show. He’s also on deck to present Charley Pride with the 2020 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.



Old Dominion will mark the 40th anniversary of the film Urban Cowboy with a performance of Johnny Lee’s “Looking for Love.”



The star-studded cast of performers at the 2020 CMAs doesn’t stop there: Dan + Shay will invite Justin Bieber to the stage for the live premiere of “10,000 Hours,” and Keith Urban will dial in from Australia for a special transpacific performance.



Ingrid Andress, Morgan Wallen and Carly Pearce and Lee Brice will all also take the stage during the show.



The 2020 CMA Awards takes place on Wednesday, November 11 at 8PM ET. You can watch the show on ABC.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.