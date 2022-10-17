Jason Aldean fans boo Maren Morris’ name before Morgan Wallen makes surprise appearance

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Jason Aldean‘s fans apparently aren’t ready to make nice with Maren Morris following her criticism of comments Jason’s wife Brittany made that Maren considered transphobic.

Jason was about to bring Morgan Wallen out as a special guest during his concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday, and started out by teasing the audience.

“I thought, man, who could I call? I got some friends in town,” he told the audience, according to videos posted on social media. “I could call Luke Bryan. I could call Kane Brown. See if Kenny Chesney’s here and not at the beach.”

The crowd cheered after each name mentioned, but broke out in a chorus of boos when he mentioned “Maren Morris.”

Jason shrugged his shoulders as though he couldn’t understand the reaction.

Aldean then revealed Wallen as his surprise guest, and the two broke into Wallen’s hit, “Whiskey Glasses,” as well as Jason’s “You Make It Easy.”

Maren and Brittany’s feud started back in August when Brittany shared an Instagram reel that showed her going from no makeup to full glam. In the caption, she thanked her parents for not “changing my gender” during her “tomboy phase.”

Maren and Cassadee Pope quickly called those comments out as transphobic, with Maren dubbing Brittany “Insurrection Barbie.”

Morris and Brittany have been trading barbs ever since, with Brittany telling Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in September that she was “surprised” by the level of backlash she received.

