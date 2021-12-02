Jason Aldean + his wife share sweet throwback photo montages on their son Memphis’ fourth birthday

ABC

Jason Aldean’s baby boy, Memphis, is growing up: He turned four years old on Wednesday. To celebrate the occasion, both Jason and his wife Brittany turned to social media to share some throwback photos.

“Happy bday to my little man today. Hard to believe he is already 4 years old,” Jason wrote, along with a series of snaps of Memphis and his family through the years. “This lil guy has been such a blessing to their family and we couldn’t love him more. Happy birthday Mems.”

For her part, Brittany put together a full-on photo and video montage of some of the highlights of Memphis’ life so far. Set to Lee Brice’s parent-and-child anthem, “Boy,” the montage includes of her pregnancy, Memphis’ birth and his journey from infant to toddler. Included in the family montage is the arrival of Memphis’ sister, the couple’s youngest child, Navy.

Jason recently reflected on life as a dad to young kids, and how different it is now that he’s in his 40s, as opposed to his experience of having two young daughters in his 20s during his first marriage.

“At this point in my career, I’ve been able to be home a lot more for the little ones and experience a lot more of those things,” he reflects, explaining that the balance between touring and staying home with family has changed quite a bit. “I’m not out there going after the unknown.”

