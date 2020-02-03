Jason Aldean hits the road on 2020 We Back Tour

Broken Bow

Jason Aldean officially launched his 2020 We Back Tour this past weekend.

Jason visited three cities in the South on the opening weekend of the tour, all of which were sold-out shows. The first show on Thursday in Columbia, South Carolina, featured a surprise appearance by Darius Rucker.

The twosome performed Darius' hit "Wagon Wheel," along with his signature Hootie & the Blowfish hit, "Let Her Cry," at the show in his home state.

The country superstar then trekked to Florida for a pair of shows; one in Orlando on Friday and one in Jacksonville on Saturday. He'll continue on the massive tour -- featuring rotating opening acts Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver -- through September.

The tour gets its name from the lead single from Jason's album 9, released in 2019. The song is currently in the top 10 on the country charts.

