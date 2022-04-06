Jason Aldean isn’t counting out another Carrie Underwood duet: “I feel like the songs dictate where you go”

ABC

Jason Aldean’s still flying high from the success of “I Didn’t Love You,” his duet with Carrie Underwood, which raced to the top of the country charts and earned a slew of awards show nominations in the wake of its release.

But when asked if he’s hoping to repeat the experiment, Jason says that any future collaborations with Carrie all hinge on finding the right material.

“I really feel like the songs dictate where you go with duet partners and things like that,” Jason explains to ET Online, in a conversation on the rooftop of his Nashville hot spot, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar.

Regardless of what the future holds, Jason and Carrie’s journey with “If I Didn’t Love You” isn’t done yet: The song’s music video is nominated twice at the upcoming CMT Music Awards show, which will air next Monday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.