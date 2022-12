We’ll be ringing in the New Year with Jason Aldean and Rib Round Up ’23 artist Lainey Wilson! New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash takes place on CBS, hosted by Jimmie Allen and Elle King.

Additional country artists set to appear include Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Darius Rucker, King Calway, Sheryl Crow, Thomas Rhett, and the War and Treaty.