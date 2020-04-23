Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and more compete in country-themed Newlywed Challenge for charity

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicJason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chuck Wicks, along with their respective wives, squared up for a country music edition of The East Family’s Newlywed Challenge, a from-home competition to determine which couple knows each other best.

From the wives’ go-to late night snacks to the type of candy that best describes their love lives, there was (almost) no topic off limits, and the results are pretty impressive. When the couples were asked what the husband’s biggest fear is, Jason and his wife, Brittany, didn’t hesitate in their responses: They both answered immediately that Jason is scared of heights.

Meanwhile, Katelyn Brown guessed that Kane’s biggest fear was snakes or the COVID-19 coronavirus. “Neither,” answered Kane, holding up a piece of paper that read “spiders.”

It was a tight race, although Chuck and and his wife, Kasi, trailed at the end, with only 15 points. Kane and Katelyn netted a respectable 21 points, while Luke and Caroline came in with 22. But the Aldean household prevailed, leading with 23 points.

As their prize, Jason and Brittany received the honor of choosing a charity to receive $1,000. They chose Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue, a Nashville-based charity committed to helping homeless animals through care, adoptions and population control initiatives.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.