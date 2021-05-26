Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett confirmed for Faster Horses Festival 2021

ABC

As promised when the Faster Horses Festival nixed its 2020 celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will return this June, keeping headliners Jason Aldean, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.

This year, Faster Horses will once again take place in Brooklyn, Michigan. It’s scheduled for July 16-18.

Other confirmed performers include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce, Jon Pardi and more. Many of those were originally scheduled for the 2020 fest, and committed to returning in 2021 when that event got postponed.

More artists are set to be announced in the weeks ahead. For complete info, and ticketing details, visit Faster Horses Festival’s website. The event has also released a special trailer video to celebrate its return, appropriately featured headlining act Jason’s 2019 hit single, “We Back.”

