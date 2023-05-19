Jason Aldean makes a statement in new single, “Try That In A Small Town”

Brian Higbee/Courtesy of BBR Music Group

Jason Aldean has just released his new single, “Try That In A Small Town.”

Penned by Kelley Lovelace, Kurt Allison, Neil Thrasher and Tully Kennedy, the uptempo track bursts with small-town pride.

“Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk/ Car jack an old lady at a red light/ Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store/ Ya think it’s cool, well, act a fool if ya like/ Cuss out a cop, spit in his face/ Stomp on the flag and light it up/ Yeah, ya think you’re tough,” Jason sings in the opening verse.

He then professes in the chorus: “Well, try that in a small town/ See how far ya make it down the road/ ‘Round here we take care of our own/ You cross that line, it won’t take long/ For you to find out, I recommend you don’t/ Try that in a small town.”

Of his new single, Jason says, “To me, this song summarizes the way a lot [of] people feel about the world right now. It seems like there are bad things happening on a daily basis, and that feels unfamiliar to a lot of us. This song sheds some light on that. Go give it a listen!”

“Try That In A Small Town” is now on country radio and wherever you listen to music.



