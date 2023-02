ABC/Connie Chornuk

Jason Aldean will hit the road this summer on the Highway Desperado Tour.

Both Mitchell Tenpenny and “Wild as Her” newcomer Corey Kent will join him, as well as Dee Jay Silver.

The 41-city trek kicks off July 14 in Bethel, New York, and wraps October 28 in Tampa, Florida.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17.

