Jason Aldean speaks out in Route 91 Harvest documentary, ﻿’11 Minutes’

A new documentary is taking a deep dive into the mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest Festival in 2017.

In remembrance of the fifth anniversary of the Las Vegas tragedy, where 58 people were killed and more than 800 injured in a mass shooting at the country music festival, Paramount+ is releasing the four-part documentary 11 Minutes.

Jason Aldean, who was onstage when the shooting occurred, sits down for his first in-depth interview recounting his experience. He recalls his bass player having a “deer in the headlights” look on his face as his security guard was urging them to get off the stage.

“It’s hard not to feel a little guilty. I mean, those people were there to support us,” he says.

The documentary also features first-person stories from survivors along with interviews with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and trauma teams at Sunrise Hospital, where many of the concert goers were treated. The doc is co-executive produced by survivor Ashley Hoff.

“As I ran out of that field, I believe I witnessed some of humanity’s greatest moments …,” Ashley says. “I’ve gotten to hear from many fellow survivors, some of the strongest, bravest, most resilient people I’ve ever met.”

11 Minutes premieres on September 27.

